Best new golf drivers for 2017

CALLAWAY’S new Epic series golf drivers have certainly received lots of attention so far this year but there are lots of other new offerings by their major competitors in the golf equipment industry.

This video from the PGA of America details many of the best new drivers available for 2017, including Callaway, Titleist, TaylorMade, Ping, Cobra, Wilson Staff, Srixon, Bridgestone, Mizuno, Exotics and new brand Honma.

An interesting comment from the Titleist rep is that a much larger percentage of their tour pros have been playing the more forgiving version of their driver in the last couple of years.

 

