Jason Day out of 2017 Mexico World Golf Championship

ILLNESS has forced Jason Day to withdraw from the World Golf Championship event being held in Mexico City this week.

The 29 year old Aussie has released a statement saying infections in both ears and flu have kept him from preparing properly.

The Mexico event was to have featured all the top 50 golfers in the world, with Day now at number two following losing his top ranking to Dustin Johnson last week.

This will be the first American-based WGC event Day has missed since the Cadillac Championship at Doral three years ago, when he was struggling with a thumb injury. (He has never competed in the WGC-HSBC Champions event in China)

Day’s statement said:

“I’m truly disappointed to announce that I won’t be able to play in next week’s World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship. I have a double ear infection and the flu, which precludes me from preparing for and playing in the tournament. I have heard great things about the Mexico Championship and the golf course. I want to thank the Salinas family for their support of the event. I look forward to teeing it up there next year.”

Day has won two WGC events, the WGC Matchplay tournaments in 2014 and 2016. Last year he finished T3 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.