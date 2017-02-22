Jason Day toppled by Dustin Johnson as golf’s world number one: But that might be a good thing

AFTER 47 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings Jason Day has tumbled all the way back to number two thanks to a rampaging Dustin Johnson.

It’s only a short trip but the loss of status may be a good thing for the 29 year old Aussie as he struggles to find top form following his three month injury layoff.

Day admitted after Johnson’s five stroke victory at the Genesis Open on the weekend that there is a lot of added pressure, commitments and “uncomfortable situations that you’re just not used to” in being in the top spot.

Now, he says, he doesn’t even have to look at the ranking anymore and can concentrate on things like his chipping, putting and ball striking.

“The biggest thing for me is not focus on the rankings,” Day told the golf media after finishing T64 on Sunday.

“I’ve just got to keep trying to improve each and every week. I think my chipping and putting are finally coming along. The hitting will come, and if I can get that, I’ll obviously get back to winning form. You’ve just got to focus on winning, doing the right things, getting back to winning. If you do that, then it takes care of everything. You don’t have to worry about it, even looking at the rankings anymore. I had a good little run there and obviously all positive stuff. So I’m glad I had that little run. I know exactly what I need to do going into the future and hopefully I can take better steps trying to hold that position once I get back.”

Asked what he had learned from his time at the top, “especially considering it was something you wanted so badly for so long?” he responded:

“Yeah, it was tough. I mean there’s a lot of good and a lot of, you know, I would say kind of …You get obviously a lot more pressure, a lot more time commitments, a lot more stuff that obviously come to you

as World No. 1, but that’s just part and parcel of being the person. If I could stay there for 10 years, I would. I would be happy to sacrifice and do that. But right now I just, with the three months off coming back into this year, [I] obviously wasn’t prepared well enough and I didn’t play that great coming in. And Dustin’s played tremendous golf obviously coming from last year into this year as well. I know how it feels, I

did it two years at the BMW, ended up winning by six and ended up getting to No. 1 that way and he’s kind of done the same to me, so all good things. I can’t be disappointed with myself, I’ve just got to keep improving.”

Now that he has ticked the World No.1 ranking goal off his to do list Day can concentrate on what most see as the real measure of golfing greatness – number of major victories.

Day is only the third male Australian, after Greg Norman and Adam Scott, to hold the world No.1title. He has held the title for a total 51 weeks in his career.

