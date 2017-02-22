Categorized | Events, Featured, Latest Golf News

John Daly throws himself into a lake

JOHN DALY is renowned for throwing various golf clubs into lakes and dams across the world so it is probably only fair he is prepared to wade in himself.

Playing in the latest US Champions Tour event at the TwinEagles Club in Naples, Florida, the two-time major winner found his ball half-submerged in a water hazard on the par-5 17th hole.

The 50 year old didn’t bother with all the niceties of removing his golf shoes and socks or tucking up his pants – at least his Loudmouth trousers looked at home in the “beachside” setting.

Daly got the ball out okay but not to a spectacular result, signing for a bogie on the hole.

As for the Chubb Classic event itself , Daly finished tied 30th behind winner Fred Couples, who took his 12th senior title by three strokes from Miguel Angel Jimenez.

 

Chubb Classic Final Round Highlights Video

