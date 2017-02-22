All the Golf Major venues for 2017 to 2026

The US Open at Pebble Beach in 2019 looks nice

DREAMING of attending a Golf Major sometime in the near future? Here’s a list of all the major venues so far announced for 2017 to 2026 plus the upcoming Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup hosts.

Some of the venues for events at the tail end of the list are yet to be determined  – and you can probably guess where the US Masters will be each year – but the list does give a good reference point for planning that golfing trip of a lifetime.

And if you can’t make it overseas there’s always the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne as a fallback.

2017

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Erin Hills Golf Course; Erin, Wis.
Open Championship: Royal Birkdale; Southport, Merseyside, England
PGA Championship: Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.
Presidents Cup: Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.?

2018

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.
Open Championship: Carnoustie; Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland
PGA Championship: Bellerive Country Club; St. Louis, Mo.
Ryder Cup: Le Golf National; Paris, France?

2019

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Pebble Beach Golf Links; Pebble Beach, Calif.
Open Championship: Royal Portrush; Northern Ireland
PGA Championship: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.
Presidents Cup: Royal Melbourne; Melbourne, Australia

The Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in 2011 was well worth the ride.

2020

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Winged Foot Golf Club; Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Open Championship: Royal St. George’s; Sandwich, England
PGA Championship: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.
Ryder Cup: Whistling Straits; Kohler, Wis.

2021

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Torrey Pines; La Jolla, Calif.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course; Kiawah Island, S.C.
Presidents Cup: Quail Hollow Golf Club; Charlotte, N.C.

 

2022

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: The Country Club; Brookline, Mass.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: Trump National Golf Club; Bedminster; Bedminster, N.J.
Ryder Cup: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club; Rome, Italy

2023

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Los Angeles Country Club; Los Angeles, Calif.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: Oak Hill Country Club; Pittsford, N.Y.

2024

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: TBD
Ryder Cup: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.

2025

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Oakmont Country Club; Oakmont, Pa.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: TBD
Presidents Cup: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.

2026

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: TBD
Ryder Cup: TBD

[Original list details sourced from Golf.Com]

