Brett Rumford gets much needed mid-career boost with first European Tour home victory

THINGS were looking decidedly grim for 39 year old Brett Rumford after a long period of health and other issues saw him lose his European Tour card and a lot of his passion for golf.

Now, thanks to his commanding victory at the 2017 World Super Six Perth in his home state, life on the fairways is once again looking rosy.

“It’s amazing,” said Rumford after what was his 6th European Tour victory but first on Western Australian soil.

“It’s just great to be back with what I feel is my second family at the European Tour. It’s been a pretty tough road, last year was pretty tough.

“The year before that was even tougher with my surgery. So only seeing my daughters, my twin girls, for four weeks and six months, I completely fell out of love with the game and sort of my direction in life and everything else that goes with it.

“I worked really hard on my golf game and it’s just been all of that golf which has been good. I’ve just been really focused and quite intent on every single day, just getting myself and my game better. I just need to continue to do that.

“I just think it’s been a great format and a great week. Whether this can actually work elsewhere, I think you’d have to be quite selective about golf courses that could cater for this, but this one works.”

The innovative event, which featured three days of strokeplay followed by a final round matchplay knockout, certainly seemed to keep the interest of golf fans.

It also provided justice for Rumford, who led by five strokes after the 54 holes of strokeplay, then had to throw it all on the line against the 23 other matchplay finalist.

On Sunday he beat Hideto Tanihara, Wade Ormsby and Adam Bland on his way to the final against emerging 17 year old Thailand golfer Phachara Khongwatmai, who he defeated 2&1 after some terrific clutch play.

“So the game’s definitely turned around, feels good, just feel rejuvenated, got the family here and schedule has got to be key this year to continue to play well, ” Rumford said after thanking his team, including new coach of just a couple of months, Gary Barter, and his very enthusiastic caddie Ronnie John Roberts.

Rumford’s collected AUD$277,770 for the win (total purse AUD$1,750,000), which shoots him to the top of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasian Order of Merit.

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia travels next to Manawatu Golf Club, Palmerston North for the Lawnmaster Horizon Golf NZ PGA Championship.