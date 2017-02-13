TV TIMES: World Super 6 Perth & Australian Women’s Open

THERE’S lots of local golf this week with the Women’s Australian Open at Royal Adelaide and the innovative World Super 6 Perth men’s event in the west.

Those with pay tv will be able juggle watching a bit of both while those restricted to free to air coverage will be able to see the Women’s Australian Open on the ABC.

At Royal Adelaide many of the world’s best female golfers will be helping to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary.

The field features four of the world’s top 10 players, including the renewal of the race to be world No.1 between incumbent Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, and Thai superstar and world No.2 Ariya Jutanugarn.

Ten major champions, including three from 2016, will tee up in South Australia in a field that also includes crowd favourites Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie, Australian legend Karrie Webb and the host nation’s first female golf Olympians – Minjee Lee and Su Oh.

Women’s Australian Open Television Coverage

ABC: (AEST)

Thursday, February 16: 3pm – 6pm (ABC1)

Friday, February 17: 3pm – 6pm (ABC1)

Saturday, February 18: 1pm – 6pm (ABC1)

Sunday, February 19: 1pm – 6pm (ABC1)

ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

This co-sanctioned European Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia event has a prize purse of AU$1,750,000 and will see the leading 24 players qualifying for what everyone hopes will be an exciting six-hole knockout match play format on Sunday at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

The field, headed Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Marcus Fraser and Curtis Luck, will play traditional 54-hole stroke play over the first three days to determine the Sunday starters.

World Super 6 Perth – FoxSports 1 (AEST)

Thursday 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm – 8:00pm