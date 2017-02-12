“Fate” spurs Mel Reid to 2017 Oates Vic Open win

IT TOOK three extra holes for Mel Reid to overcome Solheim Cup teammates Sandra Gal but the Englishwoman always had a good feeling about her week at the in the 2017 Oates Vic Open.

“I don’t know, I had a good feeling about this week, there’s just been a few things,” Reid said after draining a four foot putt on the third playoff hole to take her sixth Ladies European Tour title.

The 29 year old revealed she tragically lost her mother in a car accident in mid-2012.

“I didn’t want to mention to anyone at the start of the week, but it was my Mum’s birthday this week on Tuesday so I just thought that something good had to happen.

“Then we were warming up on the putting green and my Mum’s favourite film was dirty dancing and they were playing the theme.

“I just said to Benji my caddie, ‘I’ve got a feeling, I’ve just got a feeling about this week mate, it’s fate’.”

Runner-up Gal was in the day’s penultimate pairing, leading the charge for most of the afternoon with Reid, local hope Su Oh and American Angel Yin threatening to draw level.

Reid led by two overnight but got off to a nightmare start, plummeting to 3-over through four holes – the lowlight being a double-bogey at the par-5 7th.

Meanwhile Gal was all class, her fifth birdie of the day coming at the par-3 17th which took her one stroke clear of Reid who still had four holes to play.

After picking up a stroke on the par-5 14th Reid responded immediately, her third birdie of the round coming at the 16th to draw scores level.

She had a chance to end proceedings in regulation time after she settled just short of the green for two.

Her long putt up the false front slid by the pin, Reid leaving herself too much work to do down the hill and handing Gal a playoff lifeline.

The women played at the same time as their male counterparts and faced the same tough weather conditions, as runner-up Gal commented.

“It’s been a long day and I’ve had to focus all day long quite hard so it was quite tough to keep every shot high quality.”

Reid said Sunday’s final round one of the toughest of her career.

“It was honestly brutal out there, it was one of the toughest winds I’ve ever had,” she said.

“Just a true test of golf, it brought a lot of character out there today.

“I remember back to Turnberry, it was one of the best rounds I’ve ever shot… when the British Open was there.

“It really was a brutal test and fair play to Sandra, what’d she shoot today, 4-under? That’s an incredible round of golf.”

The ladies move on to Royal Adelaide this week for the Women’s Australian Open.