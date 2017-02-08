Robert Allenby back where it all began at 2017 Oates Vic Open

ROBERT ALLENBY has had his share of troubles in the past few years – on and off the course – but may gain some much needed inspiration this week when he returns to the tournament which launched the four-time US PGA TOUR champion’s career.

The 45 year old won the Victorian Open in what is his home state as an amateur back in 1991, announcing him as one of the best golfers in the country.

“It’s been a long time, I think I read somewhere, it’s been 18 years since I’ve been here,” Allenby said at the Thirteenth Beach Golf Links this week.

“It’s nice to come back to a tournament that was my first victory. I was an amateur when I did win it and it was a Pro tournament back in 1991 at Woodlands.”

Allenby is part of one of the strongest line-ups the Oates Vic Open has seen in recent years, joining European Tour regulars Wade Ormsby, Richard Green and Brett Rumford.

While the more seasoned veterans are on his list of players to watch, he also has an eye on the strong field of up and coming amateurs.

“It’s a fantastic line-up, it’s going to be a great turn-out with great players and we’ve got so much young talent coming up as well.

“The amateurs that we have now are world class and that’s all credit to Australian golf really.

“It’s been proven with guys like Brett Coletta and what he’s done as an amateur winning the Queensland Open and finishing second at the NSW Open.

“There’s just a lot of great talent coming through so I wouldn’t be surprised if an amateur won this week.”

Coletta will make his debut this week on the PGA TOUR, a move Allenby has applauded and while he is now in the Pro ranks there are plenty of talented amateurs flying the flag at the Oates Vic Open including; Minwoo Lee, Harrison Endycott, and Zach Murray.

“I think it’s awesome that Brett’s turned Pro, he’s got a good head on his shoulders and I think he has one of the best swings in golf,” Allenby said.

“He’s destined for great things, I said that just before the end of last year, I hope he does fantastic this week.

“I think if you get to the point where you’re good enough and you know you’re good enough, you’ve just got to trust yourself and do it.”

The Oates Vic Open presents a new opportunity for Allenby, it is his first time competing in the unique format which sees the men’s and women’s titles played concurrently.

“I think it’s fantastic, I think what it’s going to do is bring different crowds, a crowd that would normally come down and watch women’s golf and a crowd that watches the men’s golf,” added Allenby.

“It’s unique and I think it’s a great way to go, it livens up the tournament when you get the two different spectrums of having men and women out here.

“It works really well I think everyone will enjoy this week, the guys and the girls.”

The Oates Vic Open will be played from 9-12 February at Thirteenth Beach Golf Links with a field of 144 players vying for a prize purse of AU$500,000.

The winner will receive Official World Golf Ranking Points and become fully exempt on to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia for the remainder of this season plus a further two years.

Allenby was the subject of a couple of much publicised off course incidents in Hawaii and Illinois in recent years, both times after missing the cut in TOUR events.

He made just two cuts in 23 appearances on the tour last year and in the current season has made one cut in two appearances on the Web.Com Tour.