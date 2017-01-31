Concourse CBM3 Golf Buggy: Compact, Clever, Quick: Review

By Brian O’Hare

ONE of the very few things I dislike about golf is having to pack up all your golf equipment and stow it away in your car once you’re done playing.

Probably only slightly less annoying to me is the bit when you first arrive at a course carpark and have to unpack and assemble everything. (At least in the beginning you can fantasise about the truly wonderful round you’re going to play. In the end you know the dreadful reality.)

I realise that all that packing and unpacking is very much a first world problem – (Did I mention having to continually change in and out of your golf shoes?) – and also that unless there are some very dramatic changes in store in future I’m never going to be able afford what I really want: a “golf butler” to do all that tedious stuff for me.

Chief among the inconvenient time wasting culprits has to be the golf buggy; whether you have a traditional push buggy or an electric model, which can be even more of a pain to assemble and disassemble.

Enter the International Design Award winning Concourse golf buggy. I’d seen videos of the Concourse and was very interested when the Australian owned and operated company offered ASG the latest Concourse buggy to try out and review.

Concourse CBM3 Golf Buggy

The Concourse CBM3 Golf Buggy arrives neatly in a box with a total weight of 8.5 kilos – that gives you good idea of how light the overall buggy is.

Inside the box is the main component of Concourse, which we’ll call the spine that attaches to your golf bag and includes the lightweight handle. There are also the two main wheels, the small front wheel, a handy bag you can use to store the wheels in to keep your car boot dirt free, and two straps with clasps that affix directly to your bag.

Assembly

The idea with the Concourse is that you first attach the velcro straps to the top and bottom of your golf bag. This is quite a simple procedure and Concourse says the straps are compatible with all golf bags.

Then you attach the main spine to the bag clasps at top and bottom. It took me just a couple of minutes to work out how to do this but once you know how it’s done it is a cinch from then on.

So now you have the Concourse spine attached to the back of your golf bag.

If any of that sounds complicated, it isn’t. Once you’re acquainted with how it all snaps together it is only ever going to take a couple of minutes tops. (I’ll put up the instruction video).

The thing with the Concourse buggy, as I discovered to my delight, is that you only really need to perform that operation once.

When you have the spine attached to your golf bag you can just leave it there full time. (You maybe just need to take off the spine itself if you are going to use a cart).

Snap on the wheels and you’re off

So when you arrive at the course all you need to do is attach the wheels, and Concourse has made that operation blindingly quick and simple.

Sit the golf bag upright, push a little red locking latch and the undercarriage springs into position. Clip in the bottom front wheel first, then the two main wheels with their centre press release buttons.

Flip the bag onto its two main wheels, then push another red lever that springs the front wheel into position. And that’s it.

Packing up is just the reverse. Might take you a minute if you dawdle.

A number of golfing buddies at my club Jamberoo asked to see how the Concourse works, and all have been surprised at just how easy it is (You might get a couple of orders there Concourse).

The Concourse Buggy on Course

Being quick and easy to set up and pack away is a great selling point but of course the real job for a golf buggy is lugging your golf bag and clubs around the course.

I’m a 63 year old and have used an electric buggy almost exclusively for the past four or five years. I would have been one of the last people I’d predict would start pushing a buggy around a course again – and really enjoy it.

The thing with the Concourse is the main wheels and undercarriage looked so light (actually almost “flimsy” to a person used to having a heavy duty electric buggy with a comparatively thick metal frame) that I had reservations about how it would perform.

Realising I wouldn’t have two electric motors propelling me around the course I also took the opportunity to clear out all the excess “junk” that had accumulated in my bag. I know a pro lost 32 balls on one hole recently but if that’s going to happen four or five times in one round you’re probably going to go home anyway.

It turned out the Concourse not only felt incredibly light to push, but with the three wheels and obviously great engineering and design, felt very stable and tracked very true.

In one of my first rounds with it I was just pushing it along absent mindedly till I got beside our eighth green and just let the handle go … thinking momentum would take the buggy a couple of feet maybe. There’s obviously a barely perceptible incline there and the Concourse just kept rolling, and rolling, and rolling … toward the dam. Putter in hand, I had to make a quick diversion to grab the buggy … and decided it was a great opportunity to try out the handbrake.

Concourse buggy accessories

As well as the handbrake, there’s also an umbrella holder, scorecard and pencil holder, and accessory clips.

Verdict

It may affect your thoughts somewhat when you know you are doing a review of a product but pushing the Concourse around I couldn’t stop thinking: “I can’t believe this thing is so simple to set up but works so bloody well.” I keep looking at the big plastic main wheels and knowing they just clip on. It’s probably why the Concourse CBM3 was a 2016 Good Design Award Winner.

I think Concourse have summed it up nicely themselves: Compact, Clever, Quick.

You can purchase the Concourse online and there’s more information here