Michelle Wie headed for 2017 Adelaide Australian Women’s Open

AMERICA’S Michelle Wie is the latest top player announced for the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide from February 16 to 19.

The 27 year old will be making her first Australian appearance since the Open at Royal Canberra in 2013 and will join a burgeoning field that includes world No.1 Lydia Ko, world No.2 Ariya Jutanugarn, world No.8 Brooke Henderson, defending champion Haru Nomura and top-ranked Australian trio Minjee Lee, five-time champ Karrie Webb and Olympian Su Oh.

After an injury-plagued 2016 season, Wie is excited that Royal Adelaide will be a key stepping stone back to the form that enabled her to win the 2014 Women’s US Open.

“It’s tremendous to come back to Australia, I can’t believe it’s been four years since I was last there in Canberra,” Wie said.

“Royal Adelaide is obviously a course known around the world and the girls spoke so highly of South Australia last year that I can’t wait to see not only the club, but everything going on around the state, too.

“I’m really excited about what the season ahead will hold for me and I’m hopeful that Adelaide will put me on the right track to a successful year.”

Tournament director Trevor Herden said Wie’s commitment to the Open was a real coup for South Australia.

“Michelle is a huge drawcard, a player you just have to watch – she’s instantly recognisable and has a great rapport with her fans,” he said.

“She’s done so many things – such as breaking age records and playing on the PGA Tour – that people tend to overlook her outstanding LPGA Tour resume.

“Michelle has won the US Open, but also finished second twice in other majors, third in three more and has a total of 11 major top-10s – it’s an imposing record.

“It’s no wonder people flock to see her play and she’ll add a lot of `wow factor’ to the week at Royal Adelaide.”

Tickets are available on line via www.womensausopen.com/ticketing with the event to run from 16-19 February as RAGC celebrates its 125th anniversary.