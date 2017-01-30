Oosthuizen and Olesen replace Reed at 2017 World Super 6 Perth

LOUIS Oosthuizen and Thorbjorn Olesen both have fond winning memories of golfing in Australia and will be hoping to repeat their previous successes when they tee it up at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in February.

The European stars have been named for the ground-breaking tournament following the withdrawal of America’s Patrick Reed, who pulled out due to a respiratory infection.

Oosthuizen and Olesen will join World Number 10 Alex Noren and local favourite, amateur Curtis Luck, the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion, when the Super 6 tees off from 16-19 February at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

The pair are the last two Tour winners on the Lake Karrinyup layout but like everyone else will need to come to terms with the unique format which incorporates 54 holes of stroke play with six hole match play on the Sunday.

“I really enjoy playing in Perth. The crowds are always brilliant and, of course, I have good memories of winning,” Oosthuizen said.

“Lake Karrinyup Country Club is also one of my favourite courses. I think the holes they have chosen for the match play on Sunday will provide a good mix of risk and reward.”

Thorbjorn Olesen is also a previous winner in Perth and also won the recent World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath for Denmark alongside fellow countryman Soren Kjeldsen.

“Australia is a great country, especially Perth with great coffee, restaurants, beaches and golf courses, I am excited to be heading back to play the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth,” said Olesen.

“The format is very interesting; it’s something that a lot of the players have been talking about. I am looking forward to playing it for myself.

“I think anything that can make golf exciting and appeal to younger people is a good thing.”

World Number 27, Oosthuizen is an eight time winner on the European Tour, his career highlighted by his 2010 Open Championship victory.

Olesen, who is ranked 65th in the Official World Golf Rankings has won four times on the European Tour including once in Perth.

“Louis and Thorbjorn are very accomplished players who add great depth to the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth field,” said Stephen Ayles, Chief Commercial Officer for the PGA of Australia which oversees the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Perth has a strong South African community who love to support Louis while Thorbjorn is one of a new generation changing the way people perceive golf.

“We believe they are a perfect fit for the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth which aims to engage traditional golf fans whilst also appealing to a broader audience via a fast paced and exciting format.”

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

About the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth:

Headlined by World Number 10 Alex Noren, the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is set to revolutionise tournament golf.

To be played at Lake Karrinyup Country Club from 16-19 February, 2017 and tri-sanctioned by the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian Tour and European Tour, the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth will combine 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days with an exciting knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

A regular cut will fall after 36 holes before the field is then further reduced to the top-24 players following 54 holes of regulation play, with any ties for 24th place being decided by a play-off. Those remaining players will then earn their places in the six-hole shootout.

Any matches tied after the six holes will be decided by playing the new Shootout Hole – a purpose-built 90-metre hole which will be constructed at Lake Karrinyup, with a new tee placed adjacent to the 18th fairway and utilising the 18th green.

The Shootout Hole will be played once and if a winner is still not decided, the competitors will return to the new tee and take on a nail-biting decider, with the victor decided by a nearest-the-pin contest where only the first shot counts.

That player will then progress to the next round of the match play or, in the case of the final match, win the tournament.

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is a revolutionary golf tournament designed to retain the traditions of the game whilst appealing to a broader audience.