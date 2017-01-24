2017 NSW Veteran Golfers Strokeplay Championship Entry Form

ENTRIES are still open for the 2017 NSW Veteran Golfers Association Strokeplay Championship to be played in Western Sydney in April.

The championship was a sellout last year for the first time in its 24 year history and that is highly likely to be the situation again this year.

The championship, for veteran golf members aged 55 and over, will be played at three top courses from Monday April 10 to 12.

The 54 hole stroke event begins Monday at Richmond Golf Club (home for a number of years to the Senior PGA Championship), Tuesday at the very picturesque Glenmore Heritage Valley Golf Club, and has the final round and presentation lunch at the top 100 rated Greg Norman designed Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club on the Wednesday.

As well as being the state veteran championship the event is now also part of the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit series and that inclusion helped to attract a number of top senior golfers, including last year’s overall champion Denis Dale.

Being a veteran’s event the championship is also conducted in three handicapped grades, with age divisions also in play.

The overall champion will be presented with the Des Coady Shield plus a voucher to the value of $400 (sponsored by Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers). There are lots of other prizes on offer in the various grades and age divisions.

With an entry fee of just $110 that includes green fees at the three top courses and presentation lunch it is understandable why the three day event has become so popular.

The NSWVGA website has been undergoing a revamp of late so we have attached an entry form here