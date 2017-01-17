2017 Gold Coast National Veteran Golf Championships: Sign Up Now

Gold Coast vets tournament director Ron Armstrong is promising the “best week of golf ever” for veteran golfers

THE lure of playing on three top resort golf courses set amid one of Australia’s favourite holiday destinations – along with some very innovative tournament additions – has seen places filling fast for the 2017 AVGU National Championship on the Gold Coast.

As of mid-January 2017 more than 400 entries had been received for the October event that will have a strict cut-off of 540 competitors.

Entries are due to officially close on May 31 but the books may be full well short of that.

Tournament director Ron Armstrong and his organising team continue to fine tune and improve their offering and the 2017 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship may well be the best ever edition of the annual event.

The championship, which rotates around the states and territories annually, is open to male golfers 55 an over and their partners.

The 2017 AVGU championship will include:

 

PREMIUM RESORT COURSES

 

Championship rounds at RACV Royal Pines (home to the PGA Championship and Ladies Masters), the Greg Norman designed The Glades and the much improved Palm Meadows.
Monday 4BBB Medley at Parkwood International or Emerald Lakes

 

MOTORISED CARTS GUARANTEED

 

You will have a motorised cart for all Championship rounds and optional rounds.

 

EXPANDED COMPETITION

 

  • Gross and Stableford competitions in A, B, C grades – $500 + trophy
  • NEW Age Division Stableford Champions (55-65; 66-70; 70+) – $500 + trophy
  • NEW State V State – Top 20 stableford scores each day to count
  • NEW Full Championship for Ladies
  • NEW Club Team Championship
  • $30,000 in daily and overall prizes guaranteed
  • $50,000 in HOLE IN ONE PRIZES
  • $50,000 in LUCKY DRAW PRIZES

 

GALA DINNER EXTRAVAGANZA

 

A gourmet 3 course meal, unlimited beer, wine & soft drinks all night and a dance band headlined by Greg & Laura Doolan of Wickety Wak fame.

 

MORE SOCIAL EVENTS

 

  • Welcome cocktail party included
  • 19th HOLE in BROADEACH – Social venue for golfers and partners to catch up each night

 

PREMIUM SERVICES

 

  • Golf club valet (finish your round and we will transfer your clubs to the next course and they will be on your cart ready for play when you arrive)
  • Golf transfers (return transfers from Broadbeach locations) *fee applies
  • Accommodation booking service (discounts for apartments and caravan/holiday parks)
  • Free flight booking service with complimentary carriage of your golf clubs
  • Wonderful activities and experiences arranged for non playing partners
  • Premium tournament shirt included in entry fee

About Brian O'Hare

Brian is the editor and founder of ASG. He is a former Sydney journalist and is now an avid "senior" golfer. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Writers Association.
