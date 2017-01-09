Categorized | Equipment, Featured

How many old golf clubs do you have stashed away in the garage? You’re unlikely to match Ian Poulter’s collection: Video

Posted on 09 January 2017.

IF you play golf for long enough you can find yourself amassing quite a collection of old and superseded golf clubs.

Whether you stash them in the garage, under the house or in the roof, many of us don’t want to get rid of them for sentimental or other reasons.

There’s always the chance that old putter banished to the garage for bad behaviour will one day make a spectacular return to the playing roster.

This video of Ian Poulter’s personal golf club stash gives some idea of what the pro’s can accumulate… he has thousands of them.

 

 

