Thurgoona Country Club to host new Legends Tour event – 2017 NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship

THE revamped Thurgoona Country Club in Albury will host a new 54 hole tournament on the E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour that will see some of the country’s top older professionals playing alongside elite amateurs.

Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia recently announced the NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship will be played from 1-4 November 2017 and will boast a minimum prize purse of $100,000.

“Golf NSW is thrilled to provide the opportunity for golfers aged over 50 to compete in a Championship against some of the legends of Australian professional golf for what will be a much sought after State title,” Golf NSW CEO, Mr Stuart Fraser said.

“We look forward to working closely with the Liverpool Catholic Club [Thurgoona owner] over the next three years to develop the Championship into an event which both the players and spectators will enjoy,” Mr Fraser added.

The event will be aiming to draw players the calibre of Rodger Davis, Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood and Peter O’Malley, all former PGA Tour of Australasia winners, as well as many of Australia’s finest senior amateur golfers.

PGA of Australia’s General Manager, Tournament Division, Simon Butterly was excited to be working with Golf NSW in creating this new event.

“The PGA congratulates Golf NSW on its decision to introduce the NSW Senior Open Championship, and for this to form an integral part of the E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour from November next year,” Butterly said. “To have our professionals play for such a title with such a lucrative prize purse, and to compete against the nation’s elite amateurs will certainly be a great spectacle.”

The Peter Thomson designed Thurgoona Country Club Resort course has recently been enhanced through a major investment in a new irrigation system.

“We’re delighted to work with Golf NSW and the PGA to showcase what a fabulous facility we have here at Thurgoona,” said Liverpool Catholic Club President Michael Coffey.

“We believe that our course will present a real challenge for the players, and we look forward to the Championship becoming a successful event over the ensuing years, one that will draw visitors to the wonderful Albury region.”

About the 2017 NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship

The NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship will be a key event on the PGA of Australia’s E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour and will be staged from 1 to 4 November 2017, with a pro-am and three rounds of Championship golf to crown the Champion.