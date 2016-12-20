Reed and Noren front 2017 World Super 6 Perth

THE innovative new ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth tournament is taking shape with world top ten players Patrick Reed and Alex Noren the first to announce their participation.

The revolutionary combined stroke play and match play event also has a title sponsor signing on for three years in ISPS HANDA.

The co-sanctioned European Tour/ PGA Tour of Australasia tournament will be played at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club from 16-19 February, with World No.8 Reed and No.9 Noren headlining an expected top notch field.

“From the moment I heard about the combined format I knew that I wanted to be a part of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth,” said America’s Reed, a five-time winner on the US PGA TOUR.

“To be able to travel to Australia and compete in a unique tournament is something I am very excited about.

“I would love to be the inaugural champion of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth and will be playing my best golf to ensure I not only make the six-hole match play rounds on Sunday but that I am lifting the trophy that afternoon.”

Sweden’s Noren is one of the most in form players in the world at present after experiencing a meteoric rise in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2016.

He is now inside the top-10 courtesy of four victories on the European Tour this year which also saw him finish 3rd on the 2016 Race to Dubai.

“This will be my first time to Western Australia and I am excited to play Lake Karrinyup Country Club and see the sights. I have heard great things from my fellow European Tour players,” said Noren.

“Everyone on the European Tour has been talking about the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, the format is very interesting and I look forward to playing in the inaugural tournament.”

Reed lost a lot of international golf fans a few years back as a 23 year old when he basically boasted he was such a good golfer he should be in the world top five.

He has mellowed somewhat since then and regained lots of credibility (and golf fans) with his obvious talent and enthusiasm.

A passionate player on the course, Reed is renowned for his match play prowess earning 3.5 points from four matches for Team USA in his debut at the 2014 Ryder Cup as well as spearheading the American charge in the 2016 Ryder Cup where he had a showdown with Rory McIlroy.

The now 26-years old and is renowned for his interaction with spectators and is sure to add excitement to the Perth event.

“Patrick Reed is the perfect headline act for the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, at Number 8 in the Official World Golf Rankings it is great to see the world’s leading players supporting this fresh innovative format,” said Stephen Ayles, Chief Commercial Officer for the PGA of Australia which oversees the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Reed is an exceptional talent and at a young age of just 26 has already achieved so much in the game. His exploits at the recent Ryder Cup were legendary, particularly in his inspired match play win against Rory McIlroy.

“We are looking to inject passion and liveliness into tournament golf with the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth and Patrick Reed is a player that embodies these traits.”

Noren’s exceptional year

Noren forced the golf world to stand up and take notice with his performances this year.

“Alex’s accession into the top-10 is a huge credit to his ability and dedication. Arguably one of the most successful golfers this year makes him a huge coup for the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth,” added Ayles.

“While 2016 has been a career year for Alex, I think 2017 could be even bigger, perhaps starting with a victory in Perth.”

A unique format in world golf, the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth will combine 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days with an exciting knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

About the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth:

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is set to revolutionise tournament golf.

To be played at Lake Karrinyup Country Club from 16-19 February, 2017 and co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour, the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth will combine 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days with an exciting knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

A regular cut will fall after 36 holes before the field is then further reduced to the top-24 players following 54 holes of regulation play, with any ties for 24th place being decided by a play-off. Those remaining players will then earn their places in the six-hole shoot-out.

Any matches tied after the six holes will be decided by playing the new Knockout Hole – a purpose-built 90-metre hole which will be constructed at Lake Karrinyup, with a new tee placed adjacent to the 18th fairway and utilising the 18th green.

The Knockout Hole will be played once and if a winner is still not decided, the competitors will return to the new tee and take on a nail-biting decider, with the victor decided on a nearest-the-pin contest where only the first shot counts.

That player will then progress to the next round of the match play or, in the case of the final match, win the tournament.

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is a revolutionary golf tournament designed to retain the traditions of the game whilst appealing to a broader audience.