Golf is Australia’s most popular club sport for adults

MANY may be surprised to learn that in 2016 golf is Australia’s most popular club-based sport for adults, beating other contenders including cricket, netball, basketball and Australian football.

It is only beaten by football (soccer) to be the second most popular sport played in a club by adults and children.

The Australian Sports Commission’s first AusPlay survey revealed that 685,732 Australians played club-based golf in the year to September, second only to football (1.086 million).

In these adult and children combined figures Aussie Rules had 635,627 participants, netball 625,721, tennis 585,751and cricket 562,669.

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt was delighted with the results.

“Golf around the country is going from strength to strength and it’s nice to see the numbers validated by AusPlay,” Pitt said.

“Golf clubs and facilities have come a long way in recent times in becoming destinations that encompass competition, fitness and fun for the whole family.

“We are thrilled to have that officially recognised and to put us above a lot of sports that Australians hold so dearly says a lot about the appeal of golf as a game for life.”

Starting in 2017, the ASC will release six-monthly updates of AusPlay trends and plans to use survey data to work with national sporting organisations and state departments of sport and recreation to grow overall participation and sport investment.

Findings from the first 12 months of AusPlay data show: