Peter Fowler top Aussie and 4th on 2016 European Senior Tour Order of Merit

HARD WORKING Peter Fowler probably would have liked a better finale to his 2016 European Senior Tour season but again finished as the top Aussie after the final event on the weekend.

Only Fowler and sometime caddy Mike Harwood (pictured above) qualified for the elite 48 golfer season ending MBC Tour Championship in Mauritius.

After a poor second round 76 Fowler surged home with a 4-under 68 to finish the 54 holes on 1-under tied for 25th.

Harwood (75) finished at 1-over tied for 35th. He opened with a 2-under 70 but didn’t produce his best in the closing rounds.

The tournament, at Constance Belle Mare Plage, was won by England’s Barry Lane (68), who finished on 14-under with fellow countryman Paul Broadhurst (69) a stroke further back in second place and Colin Montgomerie (69) another stroke back alone in third.

“It has been a few years since I’ve won, it means a lot to me,” said 1993 Ryder Cup player Lane. “I’m 57 next year, and I know I’m good, but you still have to prove it.

“Four years is a long time without a win, but it was really tough out there, I have to say.

“After having such a good start, I knew the scoring would be good. It’s such a great field and a great leaderboard when you look at it, so it’s really special to win.”

Fowler finished 4th on the Senior Tour Order of Merit in a year highlighted by his T2 finish at the Scottish Senior Open, T4 at the Travis Perkins Masters and T6 at the Paris Legends Championship. The 57 year old year old has five EST wins, was second in the OOM last year and won in 2011.

Broadhurst, who won the Senior Open and had two runner up finishes, topped the 2016 Order of Merit.