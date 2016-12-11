Greg Norman has “secret plan to disrupt the world of world”

GREG NORMAN always enjoyed putting the cat among the pigeons as an aggressive golfer and now reportedly has a plan to “shatter” the status quo in golf.

There is no detail of The Shark’s plan as yet but he reportedly told a group of golf media he would be inviting them down mid-2017 to reveal all.

“In the middle second quarter of next year, I’ll invite you guys down to my office. We will tell you exactly how we’re going to break this cast iron that’s been wrapped around golf for so long,” Norman told a small gathering of golf media recently at the unveiling of his latest design, the Greg Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Neuvo Vallarta, Mexico, his 101st golf course design.

“We’re going to shatter it. The institutions (USGA, R&A, PGA of America, PGA Tour) will eventually buy into it because they will have to buy into it. They won’t have a choice.”

Chatting with the reporters before making that comment, Norman had asked a couple of questions:

“Let me ask you guys a question, you all have your fingers on the pulse of this: Where do you guys see the USGA, the PGA Tour, the R&A going? Where do you see corporate dollars moving, networks, sponsorship. Where is this game heading?” he asked.

And:

“Is golf out of sync because the USGA, PGA Tour, PGA of America, R&A and the other institutions are out of sync? Do you think they have their constituent’s best interests at heart when they do what they do?” the Shark inquired of them.

Much of the detail is contained in a reported by Rick Young for scoregolf.com, who suggests Norman’s venture will involve Verizon Communications, with whom the golfer signed an eight-year deal with recently.

Verizon is a huge broadband telecommunications company and the largest U.S. wireless communications service provider as of September 2014.